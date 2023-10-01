Dubai Women Running Challenge 1St Stage Hosts Over 300 Racers

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) More than 300 female runners of different ages and countries participated in the first stage of the Dubai Women Running Challenge, which was held in Expo City Dubai.

The Dubai Sports Council organised the race, which has four stages, and it will go on until November 11th, 2023.

Participants in the race participate in three distinct distances-2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km-while passing by some of Dubai's most renowned and well-known tourist attractions.

Participants in the race received the unique medal for the first stage, which has the Expo Dubai emblem and a portion of the name of Dubai.

Participants will receive a unique medal made up of 4 different medals. The logo of the region where each challenge stage will take place can be found on each of these unique medals. When all of the challenge's phases have been accomplished, the four individual medals will be combined into one large medal that will include the name of Dubai along with images representing the four areas.

The four zones, where the various Race stages are being held, are regarded as unique tourist and sporting hotspots that are all preferred by families.

The second stage of the event is scheduled on October 8, 2023, from 06:00 to 08:30 in Al-Shindagha Historical District.

The third stage will take place at the Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park on October 14, 2023 from 21:00 to 23:00.

The Love Lakes in the Al-Marmoom Natural Reserve will host the fourth stage on November 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 a.m.