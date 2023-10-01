Kuwait Strongly Condemns Defiling Of Holy Quran In Sweden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphatically denounced the burning of a Holy Quran copy by an extremist person in Malmo city, southern Sweden, with the knowledge of the local authorities.

"This shameful and unjustifiable behavior violates all humanitarian values and principles. It aims to provoke the public opinion and stir the feelings of Muslims around the globe," the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement reiterated Kuwait's call for the Swedish authorities to adopt the necessary measures against such behaviors which could jeopardize coexistence, and instigate hate and violence.

The State of Kuwait renews support to the international efforts aiming to protect peace, security and tolerance among peace among peoples with different cultures, the statement added. (end)

