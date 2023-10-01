Sunak: British Instructors Won't Be Sent To Ukraine Until War Ends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejects the possibility of sending British military instructors to Ukraine in the near future.

As The Guardian reports, Sunak clarified the statement made by UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps that the British military could train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukraine.

“What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine. But that's something for the long term, not the here and now,” Sunak said.

He stressed that Britain would not send troops to Ukraine.

“There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict. That's not what's happening. What we are doing is training Ukrainians. We're doing that here in the UK,” the PM added.

Defence Secretary: UK may move military personnel training into Ukraine

As reported, Defence Secretary Shapps told The Telegraph that Britain could move the training of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Ukraine.