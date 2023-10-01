Borrell, Umerov Discuss Military Assistance From EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have held their first in-person meeting.
The relevant statement was made by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In our 1st in-person meeting with Rustem Umerov, we discussed continuous EU military assistance. Ukraine needs more capabilities and needs them faster. We are preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine,” Borrell wrote.
In his words, Russia's war against Ukraine is an existential threat for all of us.
A reminder that, on September 30, 2023, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Odesa on an unannounced visit.
