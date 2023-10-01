Man Killed As Russians Attack Kherson Region's Tiahynka With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian troops have dropped two guided bombs on the town of Beryslav and shelled the village of Tiahynka with artillery, killing a man.
The relevant statement was made by Beryslav District State Administration Head Volodymyr Litvinov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Following the enemy attack on Beryslav, a critical infrastructure object was damaged, as well as roofs, garage premises and apartment blocks. Fortunately, people remained unharmed.
Meanwhile, a man was reported killed as Russians launched an artillery strike on Tiahynka.
MENAFN01102023000193011044ID1107172190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.