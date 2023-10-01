Man Killed As Russians Attack Kherson Region's Tiahynka With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian troops have dropped two guided bombs on the town of Beryslav and shelled the village of Tiahynka with artillery, killing a man.

The relevant statement was made by Beryslav District State Administration Head Volodymyr Litvinov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Following the enemy attack on Beryslav, a critical infrastructure object was damaged, as well as roofs, garage premises and apartment blocks. Fortunately, people remained unharmed.

Meanwhile, a man was reported killed as Russians launched an artillery strike on Tiahynka.