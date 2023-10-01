Three Enemy Reconnaissance Drones Downed In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drones have been destroyed in southern Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the South Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On October 1, 2023, the South Air Command's air defense forces and systems destroyed three Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, namely two in the Mykolaiv region and one in the Kherson region,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the night of October 1, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 16 enemy Shahed-131/136 suicide drones.

Photo: South Air Command