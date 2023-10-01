Three Enemy Reconnaissance Drones Downed In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance drones have been destroyed in southern Ukraine.
The relevant statement was made by the South Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On October 1, 2023, the South Air Command's air defense forces and systems destroyed three Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, namely two in the Mykolaiv region and one in the Kherson region,” the report states.
A reminder that, on the night of October 1, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 16 enemy Shahed-131/136 suicide drones.
Photo: South Air Command
MENAFN01102023000193011044ID1107172189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.