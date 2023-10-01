Commander Syrskyi Presents Awards To Defenders Fighting In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi has presented awards to the defenders fighting in the eastern direction.
The relevant statement was made by the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On Day of Defenders of Ukraine, I presented awards to the brave men and women, defending our state in the east,” Syrskyi noted.
He thanked the defenders for their commitment to the Ukrainian people and professional competence.
“You are holding the front and moving forward. I am proud of each of you,” Syrskyi stressed.
A reminder that, on October 1, Ukraine marks Day of Ukrainian Cossacks and Defenders Day.
