Russians Twice Attack Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery, Suicide Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district twice over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy shelled the Nikopol district. In the morning, the regional center came under enemy fire. In the afternoon, the Marhanets community was struck. The aggressor used heavy artillery and a suicide drone,” Lysak wrote.

Following Russian shelling, one summer house was destroyed and one damaged. Two detached houses were seriously hit, as well as a household building and a power transmission line.

No casualties were reported.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Facebook