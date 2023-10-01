Umerov, Austin Discuss Further U.S. Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed further U.S. assistance to the Ukrainian army.
Umerov announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
"I had a phone conversation today with my U.S. colleague to discuss further military assistance from the U.S. Secretary Austin assured me that U.S. support for Ukraine will continue," he said. Read also:
According to Umerov, Ukrainian defenders will continue to have a strong backup on the battlefield.
Umerov also thanked Austin for his support.
