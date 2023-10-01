Biden Calls On Republicans To Keep Their Word On Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has called on Republicans in Congress to keep their word on aid to Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

He said this in his remarks at the White House on Sunday, October 1, Ukrinform reports.

"I hope my friends on the other side [of political views] keep their word about support for Ukraine. They said they're going to support Ukraine in a separate vote. We cannot, under any circumstance, allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted. I fully expect the speaker [of the House of Representatives] to keep his commitment to secure the passage and support needed to help Ukraine as they defend themselves against aggression and brutality," Biden said.

He added that there is an overwhelming number of Republicans and Democrats in both the House and the Senate who support Ukraine.

"Let's vote on it [aid to Ukraine]. [...] Stop playing games," Biden said.

He also assured the Ukrainians that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

"I want to assure American allies, the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away," Biden said.

On Saturday, September 30, both chambers of the U.S. Congress approved a bill that allows extending government funding through November 17 in the absence of a budget for the new fiscal year.