Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Members Of The Supreme Judicial Council And Judicial Authorities And Bodies

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with members of the Supreme Judicial Council and Judicial Authorities and Bodies. The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said President El-Sisi extended his greetings to and appreciation of Egypt's judges on the occasion of the Egyptian Judiciary Day, which is celebrated on October 1st. The President emphasized huge appreciation for the role assumed by the judicial authorities and bodies to solidify and protect the constitutional principles, uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of the citizens, in a manner that serves justice and contributes to promoting stability and societal peace. President El-Sisi underscored the state's commitment to the independence of the judiciary and to non-interference in its affairs as a firm approach. This is taking place in tandem with ongoing efforts to advance, modernize and enhance its capabilities and to streamline its procedures in a way that is consistent with the progress and developments of the era.

The Minister of Justice expressed gratitude and appreciation for the attention accorded to the judicial system as well as the continuing development it undergoes, valuing the achievements realized in this regard. Counselor Marwan offered an overview of measures undertaken to speed-up the completion of cases and achieve prompt justice, and reviewed efforts exerted toward technical development in various judicial authorities and bodies. Members of the Supreme Judicial Council and judicial authorities and bodies confirmed that work is continuing in this regard to consolidate the principles of justice and uphold the rule of law, in recognition of the vital role played by the judiciary in building and protecting society and achieving justice and equality among all citizens.

The meeting was attended by:

President of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Justice Boulos Fahmy Iskandar;

President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Counselor Hosni Hassan Abdel Latif;

President of the State Council, Counselor Adel Fahim Azab;



Attorney General, Counselor Mohamed Shawky;

Head of the State Lawsuits Authority, Counselor Mosaad Abdel Maqsoud Bayoumi;

President of the Administrative Prosecution Authority, Counselor Hafez Ahmed Abbas;

President of the Cairo Court of Appeal, Counselor Mohamed Amer Mohamed;

Head of the Military Justice, Major General Hatem El-Gazzar;

Assistant Minister of Justice and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Judicial Authorities and Bodies, Counselor Najah Ahmed Moussa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.