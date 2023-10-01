Kuwait, Bahrain Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani. This came in a statement by Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying that the meeting took place in the ministry's headquarters in which both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways of strengthening relations. (end) kna.bb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.