Erdogan Rules Out New Concessions On Turkiye EU Bid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that Ankara would not offer "new concessions" to join the European Union (EU), telling parliament that Turkiye had lived up to its end of the bargain with the bloc.

Underlining Ankara's "acceptance" to part ways with the EU, Erdogan told lawmakers that Turkiye's bid to join the bloc was not a necessity, saying his country would readily accept not to be an EU member.

Elsewhere on Sunday, two suicide bombers detonated their explosives in front of a government building in the Turkish capital Ankara, in which a pair of police officers sustained injuries that were not "life-threatening," according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Ankara will remain resolute in its fight against "terrorism" and all those who aim to threaten the nation's security, the minister underlined in the wake of the attack. (end)

