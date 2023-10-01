Britain To Send Fighter Jets To Poland - Defense Secretary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Sunday his country's decision to send fighter jets to Poland in order to enhance the security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member.

"The Typhoons, which deployed to Poland today, will remain in Poland for two weeks and practice engaging targets beyond visual range, simulating various possible combat scenarios. They will be supported by a team of more than 50 RAF personnel during the deployment," said Shapps.

The British minister revealed that his ministry had recently signed contracts with British companies worth four billion pounds sterling (USD 4.9 billion) to build the most powerful attack submarines in the history of the Royal Navy.

He also pledged that his country would return to the level of 2.5 percent of GDP as expenditures on the defense budget as soon as possible, indicating on the other hand that the United Kingdom cannot stop supporting Ukraine, especially in the current circumstances. (end)

