NATO Condemns Terrorist Attack In Turkiye

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (KUNA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Sunday "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack on the Ministry of Interior in Ankara earlier today. "NATO stands in solidarity with Turkiye in the fight against terrorism" he said on the social media platform X. (end) nk.aa

