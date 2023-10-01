GCC Secretary General Condemns Attack Targeting Turkiye's Security Directorate

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Sunday condemned the "terrorist attack" targeting the General Directorate of Security in Turkiye's capital Ankara, leading to several casualties. In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi stressed GCC's stand with Turkiye in the face of any and all forms of security destabilizing acts. (end) Kns.seo

