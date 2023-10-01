Jordanian Dies In KSA Road Accident, Foreign Ministry Follows Up

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said Sunday that it was following up on conditions of Jordanians who had a road accident in the Abu Ajram area, near the city of Tabarjal in northern Saudi Arabia.One person died and two others were injured in the accident. They were rushed to the Tabarjal General Hospital.Director of the Ministry's Operations Center Unit, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, said that the Kingdom's Embassy in Riyadh began taking the required official procedures related to transferring the body of the accident victim to Jordan in coordination with his family.Qudah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.