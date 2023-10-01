ABJ Holds 1St Jordanian-Iraqi Banking Meeting In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - The Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ ) on Sunday held the first Jordanian-Iraqi banking meeting, under the patronage of Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), Adel Sharkas, and Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq.In a session organized by meeting stakeholders, Sharkas lauded as "strategic and historical" the ties between Jordan and Iraq, indicating that Jordan is ready to help Iraq and share expertise in multiple fields, announcing the renewal of the banking cooperation agreement that was signed for the first time in 2015.Sharkas highlighted the Jordanian banking sector progress, as deposits reached JD42 billion and facilities amounted to JD33 billion.He underlined that the banking system in Jordan is strong and stable. He also spoke about the development and growth in the number of banking branches inside and outside the Kingdom.CBI governor said that there are several ongoing projects between Jordan and Iraq, such as the Special Economic Zone and other projects, but their progress is still less than expected.He said Iraq welcomes and expresses readiness for further cooperation with the Jordanian banking sector, and is committed to facilitating trade exchange operations through a agile and flexible banking system.The meeting was attended by Ministers of Industry and Trade, Youssef Shamali, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh, and Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, in addition to Ambassador of Jordan to Iraq, Montaser Al-Uqla, ABJ President, Bassem Khalil As-Salem, President of the Iraqi Private Banks Association, Wadee' Al-Hanthal, and a number of banks chairmen in Jordan and Iraq.