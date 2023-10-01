Tax Revenue Records JD4.7 Billion Million Until September End: ISTD GM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Revenue from income and sales tax in September totalled JD470 million, compared with JD422 million collected in 2022, marking an increase of 11.4 per cent.The Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) General Manager Husam Abu Ali said total revenue from income and sales taxes since the beginning of this year until September end amounted to JD4.7 billion, compared with about JD4.4 billion in the same period in 2022 , marking an increase of about JD300 million, with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent.This increase includes an increase in both income tax and sales tax, as the income tax and national contribution amounted to about JD1.571 billion, compared with about JD1.334 billion the same period in 2022, with a growth rate of 18 per cent, according to Abu Ali.He added that this increase in tax revenue is due, in addition to the growth in economic activity of the local economic sectors, to the effectiveness of the reform programs that the ISTD is adopting, especially with regard to combat tax evasion and avoidance program, program on enhancing voluntary compliance of taxpayers, and the artificial intelligence program in tax auditing and applying the best international practices in auditing, inspection, and tax collection.These reforms, according to Abu Ali, have improved the efficiency of the tax system, contributed to improving tax justice, increased tax revenue and contributed to addressing the structural imbalance between direct and indirect taxes.The ISTD is the first department to use artificial intelligence in electronic tax auditing, which contributed to expediting completion of tax audit procedures and disclosing tax discrepancies as quickly as possible, as this program is part of electronic programs package, modernization and development using technologies in the ISTD tasks and duties, after completing the provision of 63 electronic tax services and the national electronic invoicing program.