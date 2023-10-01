Social Development Ministry Launches Crises Management Centre

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) launched Sunday its crisis management centre during an official ceremony that saw the participation of government officials and experts.The newly launched crisis management centre will be the key hub to streamline the Ministry's monitoring and crisis coordination efforts across 321 centres, including implementing the National Early Warning System for Social Tension, a comprehensive framework for identifying key drivers of tension at the community level.The MoSD launched the centre in collaboration with the National Centre for Security and Crises Management (NCSCM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan.Minister of Social Development, Wafa bani Mustafa, said the new crisis centre would play a central role in fulfilling the fourth pillar of Jordan's National Protection Strategy, which sets out key steps to bolster the country's readiness in responding to crises.Bani Mustafa explained that establishing the centre involved developing a comprehensive database from over 320 centres across Jordan and high-quality interactive maps, adding that the data availability is "crucial" for ensuring the swift management of crises.She added that a specialist team of 44 experts has been established to help vulnerable communities prepare for and cope with crises and disasters according to international best practices.During the ceremony, the Deputy Head of the NCSCM, Brigadier General Hatem Zoubi, said establishing the Ministry's centre marks a new collaboration stage between the Ministry and the NCSCM.Zoubi added that data plays an "important" role in responding to crises, adding that maintaining accurate and up-to-date data remains a key priority.Representing UNDP Jordan, the Head of the Governance Portfolio at UNDP Jordan, Baker Hiyari, said the initiative is anchored in the UNDP's commitment to help Jordan mainstream disaster risk reduction and crisis management in light of increasing social, climate and economic impacts.Hiyari explained that the newly established centre is the local community at the centre of development, adding that the UNDP would work with the Jordanian government on leveraging the UNDP's resilience efforts in Jordan.Underpinned by Jordan's 2023 – 2030 National Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction, the new centre introduces modern technology and data-driven analysis to inform social development initiatives.UNDP Jordan plans to work with the NCSCM and the MoSD to deliver a comprehensive capacity-building programme to the Ministry's staff on crisis management and methodologies for identifying and mitigating social risks.