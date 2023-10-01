Energy Minister Participates In Arab Ministerial Council For Electricity Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the extraordinary session of Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, which began on Sunday, at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo.Speaking during the event, Kharabsheh stressed importance of Arab electrical interconnection and establishment of a joint pan-Arab electricity market, which has a role in achieving integration among Arab electricity systems, benefiting from their surplus capacities, and enhancing Arab energy security.According to a Ministry of Energy statement, the session, whose activities were attended by Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, comes ahead of launching the 5th Arab Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, under the theme: "Innovation in the Renewable Energy Sector and Energy Efficiency."