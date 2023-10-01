King Briefed On New Higher Education Admission Policy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday was briefed on the new higher education policy for student admission.During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, part of which was attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, King Abdullah highlighted the need to step up awareness raising efforts to facilitate change in the education system, urging the government to prioritise this issue.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty listened to a briefing by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah on the new admission policy to Jordanian universities and colleges, which is in line with plans to develop the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi).Minister Mahafzah noted at the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, that the ministry will work on completing measures related to the new admission policy, before endorsing it officially.