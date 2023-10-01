King Urges Building Capacities Of Specialised Judiciary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday called for building the capacities of specialised judiciary to ensure swift quality litigation, while receiving the Judicial Council's report for the year 2022.Receiving the report at Al Husseiniya Palace from Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazou, King Abdullah stressed the importance of coordinating with the government on expanding the implementation of alternative punishments.According to a royal court statement, Council President Ghazou said all courts received over 465,000 cases in 2022, in addition to pending cases from 2021, adding that processing of investigative cases reached 99.7 percent, with an average litigation period of 57 days.The caseload per judge reached an average of 690 cases, with an average of 584 cases processed, he said.A total of 4,193 alternative punishment rulings were issued in 2022, according to Ghazou.