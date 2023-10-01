Jahez-Kuwait Sponsors The Theatrical Performance“Feykom Tarab”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ali Al-Nusif, Co-Founder of Free Jabriya and the Executive Producer of 'Feykom Tarab: A Night with Miami' & Nour Almusallem, Account Manager Team Leader at Jahez-Kuwait

A world-class musical experience that takes the audience on an exciting visual journey with the Miami Band

- Nour AlmusallemKUWAIT CITY, AL-ASSIMA, KUWAIT, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, announced its sponsorship of the theatrical performance“Feykom Tarab: A Night with Miami”. The event, unique in kind, aims to take the audience on a visual journey with the renowned local“Miami Band”. The performance is set to take place at the Arena Kuwait theater from September 28th till October 2nd.“Feykom Tarab” is not just another musical performance, it is a world-class showcase that offers the audience a rich visual and theatrical performance. The showcase will highlight the artistic history of the widely popular Miami Band who are recognized for their catchy tunes not only in Kuwait, but throughout the region.Jahez-Kuwait affirmed that its sponsorship and collaboration with the event organizer, Free Jabriya, marks the continuation of the platform's strategic approach towards supporting local initiatives in Kuwait. The Company strives to broaden and strengthen its commitment towards supporting various sections in Kuwait, which includes the entertainment industry. These collaborations will in return support Jahez-Kuwait's vision of fostering a dynamic and multifaceted relationship with its growing customer base in the country.“We believe that 'Fekyom Tarab' will be an exceptional performance that will leave a significant mark in the regional theatrical and musical scene,” said Nour Almusallem, Account Manager Team Leader at Jahez-Kuwait.“Our primary objective through this sponsorship is to engage with our valued customers and participate in an exciting event that will position Jahez-Kuwait at the forefront of the food delivery service industry in Kuwait.”She added,“Our role not only entails sponsoring the event, but we will also host several exciting activities and initiatives that will surely add to the audience's memorable experience during 'Feykom Tarab'. For instance, we will organize a meet and greet experience for a select group of lucky customers, along with a unique videography experience that will take participants down memory lane with the Miami Band.”Commenting on behalf of Free Jabriya, Ali Al-Nusif, Co-Founder of Free Jabriya and the Executive Producer of 'Feykom Tarab: A Night with Miami', said,“We are thrilled to have Jahez-Kuwait as a main sponsor of this special showcase, and we assure the audience of an unforgettable experience in this one-of-a-kind performance. It took us well over a year and half to prepare for this performance under the direction of Jassem Al-Qames and Maryam Al Khatrash, along with the cooperation of a group of talented Kuwaitis. Additionally, we collaborated with an international team that specializes in lighting, soundtracks, set design, and costumes to ensure a unique performance that meets the audience's expectations both on a local and regional scale.”About JahezJahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.

