DDN Announces #CYBERFEST23 To Celebrate #Nationaldigitaldirectorsday And Educate Directors On Cyber Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DDN - Solving cybersecurity governance

Week long series of peer learning events will help corporate directors and CISO's solve the challenges of cybersecurity governance including the new SEC rules.

- Bob Zukis, DDN CEOMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of #NationalDigitalDirectorsDay on October 1, the first day of cybersecurity awareness month, Digital Directors Network (DDN) is pleased to announce #CYBERFEST23 .#CYBERFEST23 will bring together a group of boardroom and cybersecurity governance leaders the week of October 9 in a series of live online executive learning events to help corporate director's and CISO's solve the problem of cybersecurity governance under the new SEC rules and address the mutating cybersecurity risk environment.#NationalDigitalDirectorsDay is celebrated every October 1 at the beginning of cybersecurity awareness month. It's a day for every corporate director to think about the important role they play in helping the company shape and secure it's digital future. It's a day for every board to ask themselves if they have the right digital and cybersecurity corporate director skills, boardroom structure and scope of risk oversight in place that optimizes the board's approach to digital and cybersecurity governance."There's been more talk than action in actually solving the cybersecurity governance challenge. Recent data shows that only 12% of boards have true cyber expertise in the room while the new SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules have just provided a long needed wake-up call for every U.S. boardroom," said Bob Zukis, DDN Founder and CEO. "It's time to move on from admiring the problem of cybersecurity governance to solving it. The boardroom needs more than lists of cybersecurity questions to ask management - directors need to know how to solve the challenges they are facing in governing cybersecurity risk. That starts by learning from their peers about leading practices. Business value, economic growth and output are all too dependent on digital systems for the boardroom to not be leading on cybersecurity," he emphasized.The SEC has released new cybersecurity disclosure rules that will apply to cyber incidents and cyber risk disclosure beginning in December 2023 for large U.S. public companies and listed non-U.S. issuers. And with the last month highlighting severe business continuity issues brought about by malicious ransomware attacks at MGM and Caesars along with accidental cyber risk incidents at Toyota and United Airlines which created wide-spread business interruptions, corporate directors need solutions that help them play an active role in mitigating the cybersecurity and systemic risks facing their companies.DDN is the leader in building the practice and profession of digital and cybersecurity risk oversight and advancing systemic cyber risk oversight and management as a part of enterprise risk management. DDN works with and educates corporate directors, digital and cybersecurity leaders to create and implement processes that optimize the boardroom as a high-performing digital and cybersecurity control.Tony Cole, DDN Advisory Board Member and former information security executive at The Pentagon, FireEye, Symantec and McAfee added "Every boardroom is a critical control in the company's system of cybersecurity. Strengthening the boardroom on cybersecurity, strengthens the organization's entire cybersecurity system. Until we solve the leadership gap in cybersecurity, which starts in the boardroom, we won't solve America's cybersecurity challenges.""We're on the front lines of that at DDN with almost 1,500 CISOs, CIOs and corporate directors working together on these issues. #CYBERFEST23 is our way of celebrating #NationalDigitalDirectorsDay and sharing this expertise with other boardroom and cybersecurity leaders. I'll be leading the Tuesday session where I'm joined with NIST leadership Cheri Pascoe to educate everyone on the important work being done to reflect cyber governance in the NIST CSF 2.0 framework," he added.#CYBERFEST23 begins October 9 and is five days of peer-led learning sessions being delivered on LInkedIn Live in 30-minute learning sprints at 11 AM PT each day of the week. Each day will address a different critical issue in cybersecurity governance and share practical and actionable insights that help corporate directors and CISOs learn how to solve the challenges of cybersecurity governance. The #CYBERFEST23 lineup includes:October 9 @ 11 AM PT: The 3-Headed Cyber Governance Monster Featuring David McLeod, QTE VP @ Disney Studios and Bob Zukis, DDNOctober 10 @ 11 AM PT: NIST CSF 2.0 Govern: Trick or Treat Featuring Cheri Pascoe, NIST Director @ NCCOE and Tony Cole, DDNOctober 11 @ 11 AM PT: AI, Digital Innovation and Cybersecurity Fright Night Featuring Rohit Lal, CIO Saia and Director BLMN and Bob Zukis, DDNOctober 12 @ 11 AM PT: Little Shop Of Cyber Incident and Materiality Horrors Featuring Jason Fruge, QTE Team8, NightDragon, Fmr CISO UPBD and Bob Zukis, DDNOctober 13 @ 11 AM PT: The Nightmare of 3rd Party Risk and Disclosure Featuring Erika Carrara, QTE, CISO Wabtec and Andrew Chrostowski, DDN"Cybersecurity success starts in the boardroom, and we're doing our part to solve the problem. I look forward to leading the Friday the 13th learning session," said Andrew Chrostowski. "We look forward to seeing other corporate directors and CISO's who want to be a part of the solution at #CYBERFEST23."#CYBERFEST23 is free to attend. Directors, CISOs, and others interested in joining to learn and succesfully governing their companies into the digital future can register for one or all of the events on LinkedIn at

Bob Zukis

Digital Directors Network

+1 310-528-9945

ork