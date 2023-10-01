Bahamian 'Energy Chef' Horatio Alexander Featured By Theluxelist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Luxe List-an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides-today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on Eleuthera-based Chef Horatio Alexander. Following is an excerpt of the story that may be read in full at :

In the heart of the quaint Bahamian outer island of Eleuthera, an unforgettable island culinary experience awaits. Those favoring authentic in-villa or on-location dining experiences via private chef services would do well to engage Island Hospitality Group . Operated by Bahamian natives Horatio Alexander and Ashli Smith, they offer sumptuous Caribbean fusion cuisine with a special focus on ingredients that heal the body, mind and soul.

As a self-named“energy chef” and certified wedding planner, Horatio brings over eighteen years of event planning, food and beverage, hospitality and tourism experience to his work that's driven with passion and heart. In fact, love is Horatio and Ashli's ethos, and this dynamic duo spreads love with each dish of divine dining. This one can glean with a visit to his Instagram page that's rife with photos of family, friends, guests, clients, nature and mouth-watering dishes.

Local Inspiration, Global Flair

Chef Horatio is the creative force of the operation. With a deep appreciation for the island's rich culinary heritage, he brings a unique perspective to his craft. His victuals embody a determination to showcase the island's diverse flavors while embracing international influences to create an exceptional fusion of tastes.

Also notable is the Chef's commitment to sourcing ingredients locally. Eleuthera's bountiful landscape provides an abundance of fresh seafood, vibrant tropical fruits and organic produce that form the foundation of each private dining or catering experience. From the catch of the day to the aromatic herbs plucked from local gardens, each element is carefully selected to create dishes that pay homage to the island's authenticity while embracing global culinary techniques.

Tailored to Perfection

Whether it's a romantic dinner for two; a family, friend or work group; or full scale wedding, Chef Horatio and his team will always deliver an experience that feels personal. With an apparent commitment to hospitality excellence and a passion for locally sourced ingredients and preparations, this private chef and catering service can transform vacation dining into an unforgettable journey of taste and discovery. Island Hospitality Group excels in creating customized experiences that cater to the unique preferences of each guest. Chef Horatio and his team collaborate closely with clients to curate menus that reflect their vision, ensuring that every event becomes a manifestation of their dreams.

With a distinctive approach that revolves around crafting genuine and high-quality experiences, I can attest from personal experience that Chef Horatio delivers a team of authentic individuals who infuse passion and artistry into each epicurean endeavor. Having enjoyed his culinary prowess during my own visit to Eleuthera, I was hungering for more from Chef Horatio and circled back to explore the heart and mind behind this brand of haute hospitality. Here's a bit of that conversation.

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of“The Luxe List” as well as Host of the“Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the“Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. Merilee also hosts the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio show available globally on W4CY Radio-the #1 ranked live streaming radio station-among others as well as all major podcast platforms, including Pandora, Audible, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Streamyard, iHeart Radio and dozens more. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at and / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIN .

