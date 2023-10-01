Saudi Arabia Gets Its 1St Aluminum Die Castings Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Moves in Saudi Auto Industry. With Lucid setting up facility and Ceer in the near Horizon , Saudi is Moving fast in its Automobile Sector. Now Kingdom is also getting Aluminum Die Castings facility which will shape the Manufacturing Ecosystem in a better way

Facility matches with World's best Aluminum Die Casters with Infrastructure to cater to Growing EV and General Engineering Market and HPDC Castings upto 10 ft

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hinks GardenerContact: Jenniffer Ryan , business development coordinator ,Hinks Gardener, a leading Mid- Level marketing research and consulting firm, is thrilled to announce it has secured a prestigious marketing study project from a prominent client based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The esteemed client, whose name is withheld due to confidentiality agreements, recognized Hinks Gardener as a trusted partner for its unmatched expertise in the field of marketing research and consultancy. This collaboration exemplifies Hinks Gardener's commitment to delivering exceptional insights and strategic solutions to clients across the globe.The marketing study project, valued at $10-$15 Million, will encompass a comprehensive analysis of the Saudi Arabian market landscape & Global Landscape of Aluminum castings including the burgeoning EV Sector, Long Term Tie Ups and Growth Potential especially in North America and GCC region. The study's primary objectives include:1.Market Research: In-depth research to identify market trends, consumer behavior, and emerging opportunities in the North American & GCC market.2.Competitive Analysis: Evaluation of key competitors, their market share, and strategies, providing a competitive advantage to the client.3.Consumer Insights: Gaining valuable insights into consumer preferences, demographics, and purchasing habits to help the client tailor their marketing strategies effectively.4.Market Entry Strategies: Developing entry strategies and recommendations for the client to establish a strong presence in the North American & GCC market.Hinks Gardener takes immense pride in its team of dedicated professionals who bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the North American & GCC market. to this project. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and actionable insights is unwavering, and we are excited about the opportunity to contribute to our client's success."We are honored to have been chosen by our esteemed client to conduct this significant marketing study in Saudi Arabia," said Jenniffer Ryan, Business Development Coordinator at Hinks Gardener. "This collaboration reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in the global marketing research and partnership development industry, and we are eager to provide valuable insights that will drive our client's business growth."The project has already commenced, with a dedicated team of experts at Hinks Gardener, working tirelessly to ensure its success. The findings of the study are expected to be delivered to the client by November. The company expects further to strengthen the relationship with the client in Customer(s) identification to establish long term Supply Chain relationship.For media inquiries or further information about this project or for potential partnership please contact Jenniffer Ryan atAbout Hinks Gardener ( HG ): HG is a leading marketing research and consulting firm known for delivering strategic insights and innovative solutions to clients worldwide. With a team of seasoned professionals and a proven track record of excellence, we help businesses navigate the complexities of today's ever-changing market landscape.

