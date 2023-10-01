Qatar Chamber Participates In APCCI Meeting In Lisbon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the annual joint meeting of the Board of Directors and Office of the Arab-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (APCCI) held in Lisbon, Portugal.

QC board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misned represented the chamber in the meeting.

The meeting discussed work reports and follow-up activities carried out by the Chamber to promote cooperation between Arab and Portuguese business owners.

In his statements, Al Misned said that Portugal is one of the most important countries in terms of commercial relations with Qatar, especially due to the numerous investment opportunities it offers across various sectors.

He also noted that the APCCI's meetings have been successful and dynamic, with extensive discussions on various issues pertaining to the enhancement of commercial cooperation between both parties.

The QC board member also emphasised the Qatar Chamber's commitment to participating in these meetings as part of its external engagement in supporting the private sector.

It is worth mentioning that the Arab-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry was founded in 1986, whose main objective is to develop economic, commercial, industrial and cultural relations between Portugal and the Arab countries on a basis of mutual interest, contributing considerably to the closer cooperation between Portugal and the Arab world.