QIB, Mastercard Celebrate Winner Of Summer Spends Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

THE PENINSULA - DOHA

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Mastercard have announced the winner of the highly anticipated Summer Spends campaign run from June 25 to September 9th, 2023. This campaign offered QIB Mastercard cardholders the chance to win exciting cash prizes, including a grand prize of QR250,000.

In addition to the grand prize, 20 lucky winners who qualified for the draw by spending a minimum of QR500 during the campaign period received cash prizes amounting to QR10,000 each. These draws were conducted through an electronic process overseen by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI). Ibrahim Khalid Al Mahmoud, has been announced as the winner of the grand prize of QR 50,000.

QIB is dedicated to delivering outstanding value and captivating offers tailored to meet its customers' needs. The campaign served as a symbol of QIB's commitment to rewarding and expressing gratitude to its customers for their trust, while also providing them with exceptional benefits.

D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, expressed his pleasure about the campaign's achievements, stating,“Our priority has always been to demonstrate how much we value our customers' loyalty. This commitment is evident in our latest offer, which underscores QIB's dedication to enhancing their experiences. Through our partnership with Mastercard, we are pleased to offer additional benefits to our customers using their Mastercard Credit and Debit cards. Looking ahead, we will continue to provide exceptional benefits and exclusive opportunities.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said,“Mastercard and QIB share a passion for providing cardholders with exciting offers and experiences. As part of our long-term partnership, we are committed to making everyday purchases more rewarding. We extend our warm congratulations to the winners of our Summer Spends campaign and look forward to bringing cardholders more benefits and rewards whenever using their Mastercard cards.”

Customers who wish to apply for QIB Mastercard credit and debit cards may do so instantly through the QIB mobile app.