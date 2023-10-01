Nour Al Maury Storms To Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Juments Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab Racing continued their impressive series of wins in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, held under Qatari sponsorship represented by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC).

Following the two Gr1 PA titles landed by their runners at Saint Cloud on Friday, excellence continued with Nour Al Maury (Azadi x Nectarina Al Maury) carrying Al Shaqab Racing to a third victory in less than 24 hours when the Thomas Fourcy-trained filly took the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Juments with Olivier Peslier in the saddle at ParisLongchamp yesterday. QREC Board Member Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiyah presented the trophies to the winners.

QREC delegation wad present on the race day at ParisLongchamp and led by QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, who crowned the winners of the Qatar Prix du Cadran (Gr.I) and the Qatar Prix de Royallieu (Gr.I).

Apart from Al Attiyah, the delegation also included QREC Acting CEO Bader Mohammed Al Darwish, Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi who crowned the winners of the Qatar Prix De La Place De La Concorde, Director of Support Services Department Ahmed Amanalla Al Sheebani who crowned the winners of the Qatar Prix De La Place Des Vosges, Director of Public Relations and External Communications Dr Nasser Ahmed Al Hamar who crowned the winners of the Gr2 Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein and the winners of the Gr 2 Qatar Prix Dollar, Director of Marketing Salem Khejaim Al Adbi who crowned the winners of the opening race, the Gr2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay, Adviser to QREC Chairman Sami Jassim Al Boenain, and Director of the QREC CEO Office Saoud Hamad Al Hababi.

Nour Al Maury proves too good once more

The Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Juments, for 4YO fillies, saw the Al Shaqab-owned Nour Al Maury (Azadi) get a her fourth straight Gr1 PA victory.

Trained by Thomas Fourcy, the Purebred Arabian filly was sent off the short-priced favourite. The four-year-old was an excellent winner on her three previous starts and showed huge ability when beating top class mare Lady Princess (General) earlier this year.

With Olivier Peslier in the saddle, Nour Al Maury was prominent behind the leader of the 2000m contest. Forced to switch wide at the beginning of the home straight after leader CasbarMeteora (Nieshan) got injured, Nour Al Maury was quickly able to get back on terms to win a shade cosily. Gorat Aeen (Azadi) ran a stormer in second in the colours of H E Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani for trainer F. Rohaut and jockey Maxime Guyon.

The second favourite, Ghadah (Azadi), who was another representative of Al Shaqab Racing took third for the winning trainer and jockey Faleh Bughenaim

Speaking after the race, the winning jockey said:“I had a good race but the two horses in front of me completely stopped. I didn't feel comfortable but I took my time and I knew she was able accelerate again from this incident. I wish they went a stronger gallop as she would have benefited from it but she won and she is very talented”

A brave Double Major in Qatar Prix Chaudenay

It was the French-trained three-year-old Double Major (Daiwa Major) who took the Gr.2 Qatar Prix De Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp.

Sporting the silks of famous owner Wertheimer & Frere, Double Major was having his second start at group level. Having finished second on a few occasions, the Christophe Ferland trained - showed real consistency to score a first Gr.2 success. Ridden by Maxime Guyon, Double Major tracked the early leader Kahraman (Shamalgan) throughout the 3000m contest.

Travelling well into the straight, Double Major pulled clear to win by three quarters of a length despite hanging to the far rail of the track. The held up Harbour Wind (Nathaniel) ran on well for second while Shembala (Cracksman) took third.

Trueshan does it again in Qatar Prix Du Cadran

The Gr.1 Qatar Prix du Cadran went the way of the superb stayer Trueshan (Planteur) who ran out the wide margin winner of the €300,000 contest. After an impressive win in the 2021 edition, Trueshan enters in history as the first horse to land this race twice since Westerner in 2003 and 2004.

Sporting the colours of Singula Partnership and trained by Alan King, Trueshan showed once more that he is one of the most talented long distance horses in the world with this impressive success in the 4000m contest.

A seven-year-old, Trueshan never looked in trouble when able to make all despite the drying ground. With loyal partner Hollie Doyle, the gelding extended his advantage in the straight and stormed clear to win by four lengths over Moon Wolf (Intello) in second, with Run For Oscar (Oscar) heading on for third.

Sea Silk Road steps up in Qatar Prix De Royallieu

Winner of the Gr.3 Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes, the four-year-old Sea Silk Road (Sea The Stars) showed that she had more improvement to come when winning the Gr.1 Qatar Prix de Royallieu.

After a respectable third in the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp, the Sunderland Holding Inc-owned filly was stepping up in trip and reversed the form with favourite Melo Melo (Gleneagles) to win the 2800m Gr.1 contest.

Taking on fourteen rivals, the William Haggas-trained Sea Silk Road was patiently ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre, and benefited from a strong gallop. Switching out wide to challenge early in the straight, the filly was travelling strongly and went on to score by a three lengths from Diva Donna (Cima De Triomphe), with La Mehana (Al Wukair) holding on for third.

Poker Face all class in Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein

Winner of the Gr3. Barriere Prix Quincey at Deauville last month, Poker Face (Fastnet Rock) continued his stellar season by winning the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

Having won his last two starts, Poker Face is trained by Simon & Ed Crisford, and was ridden by the on-fire Maxime Guyon, who made a hat-trick on day one of Arc weekend.

Pitched into Gr.2 company for the second time and relatively consistent, Poker Face took on ten rivals to land the 1600m contest.

Settled in midfield in a race led by Embesto at fast pace, the four-year-old was the first one off the bridle in the turn for home. Poker Face quickly began to pull away in the last 200m to beat the fancied British raider, Isaac Shelby (Night Of Thunder).

Horizon Dore lands Dollar in style

Unbeaten since stepped up to 2000m, Horizon Dore landed his second victory at Gr.2 level by winning the Qatar Peix Dollar. Trained by Patrice Cottier, the three-year-old came into the race off the back of four consecutive wins. The son of Dabirsim was warmly fancied by punters and despite carrying a 3lbs penalty, the Gousserie racing, Ecurie Du Sud Et Al-owned colt won in a smart style.

Partnered by Mickael Barzalona, who was also on board in the Gr.2 Prix Eugene Adam, Horizon Dore was situated towards the rear of the peloton through the opening stages of the race which was taken along by the fast pace setting Jack Darcy (Gleneagles), who finished second. Angled out in the straight Horizon Dore never looked in danger and found more to get up in the final 100m. Erevann (Dubawi) took the third place.