Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar Gears Up For Eurocup Regatta In Cyprus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar is all set to compete in the 2nd EDBF EuroCup and International Regatta taking place in Limassol, Cyprus on October 7-8, 2023.

The 'Masterpiece Cyprus Crew' is composed 27 seasoned paddlers, along with three support crew members. They are scheduled to leave Doha on October 5.

The competition will feature 20 teams from 18 different countries, mainly from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Masterpiece DBTQ will be participating in four categories, vying for EDBF Eurocup trophies, individual medals, and certificates of participation from the European Dragon Boat Federation.

In preparation for this international race, the team embarked on an intensive three-month training program, Analyn Ty, one of the team managers told The Peninsula.

"We've been on a rigorous training program since July, which included endurance, strength, weight, and strategy training. We are now down on our last stretch, focusing on tapering and muscle memory."

Looking ahead, the team has high hopes for their performance in the competition. "With our team's 7-year existence, we have accumulated several awards under our belt. As representatives of the entire Qatar Dragon Boat Community, we are looking forward to achieve notable placements and awards in this upcoming competition," added another team manager, Angie Serrano.

Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar, a non-profit local sports team founded in 2016, is recognized by the Dragon Boat Alliance Qatar. The team comprises athletes and paddlers from diverse cultural backgrounds and nationalities, with a significant number of Filipino expatriates contributing to its strength and diversity.