Amir To Patronize Opening Ceremony Of Expo 2023 Doha Tomorrow

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize on Monday the opening ceremony of the 2023 Doha Horticulture Expo, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies and Highnesses heads of state and government along with representatives of brotherly and friendly countries, at the Expo site in Al Bidda Park.

