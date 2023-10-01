The Shops At Dos Lagos To Host Zombie Survival Experience Haunted Maze

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nightmare at Dos Lagos

DLnightmare Dos Lagos

DLnightmare Zombies

Prepare yourself for a heart-pounding adventure through one of the scariest mazes around. ENTER IF YOU DARE.

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Shops at Dos Lagos , an open-air lifestyle center in Corona, California, is bringing back“NIGHTMARE AT DOS LAGOS , a Zombie Survival Experience” for its shoppers and guests. Starting October 6th through Halloween on October 31st, 2023, each Friday & Saturday, the center will host one of the scariest mazes around!” During the event, attendees will learn what it will feel like to survive a zombie apocalypse. Guests will begin their journey outside of the“safe zone” and surrounded by the living dead. Their goal is to make their way through the infested maze to the safe zone. Along the way, participants will encounter the walking dead, and they must not become infected themselves. Each participant will be assigned a belt containing three flags, each representing a life. If they lose all three flags, they are infected. Those with at least one flag remaining will go home victorious, knowing they can survive a zombie apocalypse. Guests are asked not to touch, hit or otherwise attack the zombies. Space is limited and tickets are required for this event. To watch a video explaining the experience, click here. Ticket prices for the Zombie Survival Experience range from $25 (regular-priced ticket), $35 (for a fast pass); $99 for a VIP Package which includes, Merch and the opportunity to become a Zombie with professional makeup and the chance to scare other guests. To reserve tickets, visit .IMPORTANT DATES:10/6 - OPENING DATE10/7 - MEDIA NIGHT (Media Reps contact: )OPERATING HOURS:FRI-SAT: 7PM - 10:30PMSUN-THURS: CLOSEDOPEN ADDITIONAL DATES:SUNDAY - 10/29MONDAY - 10/30TUESDAY - 10/31 HALLOWEEN DAYLOCATION:The Shops at Dos LagosZombie Maze Located At T.G.I. Friday Parking Lot2795 Cabot DriveCorona CA 92883TICKETS:

