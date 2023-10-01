IOA Tighten Restrictions As Dozens Of Settlers Break Into Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem / PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities tightened their restrictions today in occupied Jerusalem, as dozens of Israeli Jewish settlers broke into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli police.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in successive groups through the Moroccan Gate and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, under the pretext of celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Israeli occupation forces' presence within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was notably heightened, obstructing the movement of Palestinian Muslim worshippers to facilitate the settlers' entry.

Video footage shared by the settlers showed them carrying vegetable offerings made of palm fronds, which they intended to sacrifice inside Al-Aqsa after successfully gaining access. Some settlers were also seen wearing garments resembling priestly attire.

The Israeli occupation authorities have been taking advantage of Jewish holidays to provoke tensions among the Palestinian population. This includes imposing significant restrictions, such as tightening military checkpoints, and obstructing access to holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.