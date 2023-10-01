Palestinian Family Forced To Demolish Her Two Houses In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem / PNN /



Israeli occupation authorities have compelled Fayza Al-Ebeidi, a Palestinian woman citizen of occupied Jerusalem, to demolish her two residential apartments in the neighborhood of Beit Hanina, north of occupied Jerusalem.

Local sources reported that the Israeli municipality of occupied Jerusalem forced Al-Ebeidi and her family to demolish their two apartments, each measuring 125 square meters and accommodating a total of 10 individuals, on the grounds of construction without a permit.

Despite their efforts to obtain the necessary construction permits, the family resorted to self-demolition to avoid exorbitant fines that the Israeli municipality imposes on homeowners in the event that the municipality carries out the demolition using its own machinery.

Residents of Jerusalem often find themselves in the difficult position of having to self-demolish their own homes due to pressure from the Israeli municipality. This is done to avoid hefty fines or even arrest in cases where homeowners fail to pay the imposed fines.

The forced demolition of Palestinian homes and structures has long been a key feature of life under Israeli occupation, as the racist Israeli permit system makes it impossible for them to obtain the necessary approvals to build or expand their homes, leading to the frequent destruction of Palestinian-owned structures by Israeli occupation authorities.