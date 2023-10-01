Public Art Installations 2024

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The coming year promises to be an exciting one for the art world in general and public art in particular. We present to our readers some of the most iconic urban art projects in 2024.

Compass Festival 2024

The 7th edition of the Compass Festival in Autumn 2024 is currently being prepared. It is expected that its urban art projects animate the city center or neighborhoods of Leeds and unlock 'hidden spaces' not normally accessed by the public that change the way people see or experience the city. The interactive exhibitions and installations made by local people are going to make the world of street art in 2024.

70% of the artistic program was led by artists from diverse backgrounds.

Lorne Sculpture Biennale 2024

The Lorne Sculpture Biennale (LSB) is a nationally significant exhibition event. It is showcasing site-responsive art practice in an outdoor context in Gadubanud Country in Victoria's southwest.

Curated by Simon Lawrie, LSB 2024 will feature sixteen site-specific commissions exploring how contemporary art can respond to, articulate, and augment our experience of place. The curatorial theme for LSB 2024 stems from the iconic geology of the Lorne region. Its layered ocean rocks serve as an analogy for the fact that one place is many places, layered both physically and experientially through time, culture, and the subjectivity of humans and other life forms.

From 2 to 30 November 2024, the open-air exhibition will feature public sculptures and spatial installations more broadly, including sound art, built environment, ephemeral installations and landscape interventions, which are uniquely capable of providing complex and emotional experiences of place.

Topics to be explored include geology and ecology, Australia's First Peoples and early settlement, and the various objective (geographical, scientific, material) and subjective (social, cultural, perceptual) aspects of each site and their interactions.

Bodø2024

The Norwegian Society of Sculptors (Norsk Billedhoggerforening), Bodø2024, and the municipality of Bodø are looking for 5 artists for KUNSTKANTEN, a new outdoor exhibition arena in Bodø, Norway, as part of the program to make Bodø the European Capital of Culture in 2024.

In 2024, the organizers will create 5 art venues that will enter into dialogue with the changing city and society. The applicants undertake to complete the work of public art and prepare it for installation in Bodø by 12 August 2024. The work will be on display for two years.

KUNSTKANTEN gives artists the opportunity to engage in dialogue about urban development, social development, and identity.

The project provides financial support for 5 new works of public art that will be installed in September 2024.

Production funding amounts to NOK 350,000 for each of the 5 selected works. During the exhibition period, which is two years, a remuneration of NOK 50,000 is also paid for each work of street art.

Competition conditions include:



The competition proposal must take the form of a sketch;

The proposal must relate to Bodø by being linked, in one way or another, to the city's expansion and history of change;

Most locations will have a foundation of concrete modules (4 x 4 m);

Successful applicants can have the sculpture placed at a specific location, or they can let the choice remain open;

The works remain the property of the artists, but during the exhibition period, possible sales will be handled by the Norwegian Sculptors Society; There is no possibility to mount works that require electricity or water, or works that include sound.