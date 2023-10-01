Qatar Condemns Attack In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation for the attack at the entrance of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of the Interior in the Republic of Turkiye, which resulted in slightly injuring two security personnel.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry emphasised the State of Qatar's full solidarity and support for the Turkish government and people against terrorism, as well as its full support for all measures taken to maintain security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for the two wounded.

