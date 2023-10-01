Powerball Jackpot: Almost $1 Billion On Line For Sunday's Draw

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After no ticket won the big prize on Saturday evening, the Powerball jackpot is expected to climb to an estimated $1.04 billion for Sunday's drawings, ABC News quoted the lottery as saying.The Powerball lottery also noted that Saturday night's drawing for the $960 million jackpot produced white balls 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46 with red Powerball 22.As per details, Saturday's winner would have brought home the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever. The winner could have been the ninth-largest lottery jackpot when factoring in Mega Million's top prizes.ALSO READ: Jackpot worth ₹8,206 crore goes to the lucky winner: One of the biggest ever in Powerball historyThe Powerball lottery said that the estimated cash value is $441.4 Million.According to USA Mega, the winner, after taxes can take a one-time net payout that would amount to approximately $278 million, depending on which state he or she lives in in the USA.Apart from this, the winner also has an option of growing annuity and after taxes, he or she makes about $20 million a year for 29 years. However, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.This is Powerball's second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in its history. Earlier on 19 July, a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot, though the winner has not yet come forward.The lottery's drawing will be held at 10:59 pm ET Saturday (October 2 IST ) from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and will be streamed online.Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!

