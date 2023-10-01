Covid's Possible Link To Fatal Brain Disease Being Probed After Death Of US Man: Study

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 62-year-old man from the United States has succumbed to a deadly brain disease which has often been linked to the Coronavirus infection. His death has prompted investigations into its potential link to Covid-19 and prion-related neurodegenerative disorders.The man had been experiencing some symptoms such as confabulation, bradykinesia, drooling, and dementia. He had also been unable to walk. He sought medical attention two months after he experienced the symptoms. He had also tested positive for the Covid-19.“He underwent MRI brain, but results were not revealing,” the case study mentioned.“He also underwent CT brain and MRI brain, both of which were repeated twice and were normal without any diffusion restriction,” it said. After several tests, the case“fulfilled the probable diagnostic criteria for diagnosing PrD (prion disease). All this while, the condition of the patient continued to deteriorate.It said that approximately three weeks into hospitalisation, the patient became“progressively mute and had difficulty swallowing soft foods, requiring PEG tube placement”.“He subsequently became spastic with severe pain on passive flexion extension.” The patient died after six weeks.The report mentioned that while it was difficult to establish a correlation between PrD and Covid-19 based on laboratory workup,“this was clinically evident through the timeline of event development, since symptom onset was associated with Covid-19-positivity.”WHAT ARE PRIONS?The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says“prions” refers to“abnormal, pathogenic agents that are transmissible and are able to induce abnormal folding of specific normal cellular proteins called prion proteins that are found most abundantly in the brain”.

“The functions of these normal prion proteins are still not completely understood. The abnormal folding of the prion proteins leads to brain damage and the characteristic signs and symptoms of the disease. Prion diseases are usually rapidly progressive and always fatal,” it said.WHAT ARE PRION DISEASES?Prion diseases, that affect both humans and animals, are a family of rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect both humans and animals, according to CDC.“They are distinguished by long incubation periods, characteristic spongiform changes associated with neuronal loss, and a failure to induce inflammatory response,” it said.

