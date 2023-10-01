How Falling Rural Incomes Will Hurt Festive Demand

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Following an uneven monsoon, demand for work under the national rural jobs scheme has soared, while farm revenues have been hit by crop losses and export curbs. Will a dent to rural incomes take the sheen off festive season demand? Mint explores.
MENAFN01102023007365015876ID1107171738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.