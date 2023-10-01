How Falling Rural Incomes Will Hurt Festive Demand

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Following an uneven monsoon, demand for work under the national rural jobs scheme has soared, while farm revenues have been hit by crop losses and export curbs. Will a dent to rural incomes take the sheen off festive season demand? Mint explores.

