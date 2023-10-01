Lal Salaam Release Date OUT: Aishwarya Rajnikanth's Directorial Venture To Feature Kapil Dev, Rajnikanth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rajinikanth's highly anticipated directorial venture, "Lal Salaam," is generating significant buzz in the entertainment industry. This sports drama film, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, is set to include cameo appearances by superstars Rajinikanth and cricketing legend Kapil Dev, among others.

In a recent update, the film's production house, Lyca Productions, announced on their social media platforms that "Lal Salaam" is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the auspicious occasion of Pongal in 2024.

About the Film 'Lal Salaam':

"Lal Salaam" is a sports drama written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, marking her fourth directorial project. Her previous works include "3" in 2011, starring Dhanush, "Vai Raja Vai" in 2015, and the documentary "Cinema Veeran" in 2017. The project was officially revealed via social media in November of the previous year, where Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced that Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth would play pivotal roles, with Vishnu Vishal portraying the character of a cricketer. Additionally, Rajinikanth himself was confirmed to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Production for "Lal Salaam" commenced in March 2023, with shooting locations spanning across Chennai, Mumbai, and Pondicherry. Notably, cricketing legend Kapil Dev was confirmed to play himself in a cameo role, and in May, there were images of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev shooting together for the film. The collaboration was termed a 'privilege' by the "Jailer" star.

The musical score for "Lal Salaam" is composed by the renowned AR Rahman, with Vishnu Rangasamy handling cinematography duties. Editing for the film is overseen by Pravin Baskar. The Pongal release date sets up a clash with other big releases, including Mahesh Babu's "Guntur Kaaram" on January 12 and Ravi Teja's "Eagle," which is slated for release on January 13.

What's Next for Rajinikanth:

Rajinikanth's upcoming projects include TJ Gnanavel's untitled film, tentatively referred to as "Thalaivar 170." While details about the film are scarce, there are speculations that the iconic actor will portray the role of a police officer. The film is produced by Lyca Productions, with Anirudh Ravichander serving as the music director.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is set to star in "Thalaivar 171," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is once again onboard as the music composer, and the action direction is handled by the renowned stunt duo Anbariv.

