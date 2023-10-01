Road Closure Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 7 SB is closed in the area of North Shrewsbury Road in Clarendon due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Specialist I
Vermont State Police – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690 FAX
