Contest Of Dreamers Officially Releases On Dreamagain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pop Vrs Chris

DreamAgain Console

DAC

DreamAgain Console for undervalue communities home of affordable gaming.

CHESTER , PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Contest of Dreamers Video game is now available!Andre Henry, the visionary behind DreamAgain, expressed his excitement about the upcoming launch, stating, "I believe in the power of unity and the potential of every individual. The DreamAgain console and 'Contest of Dreamers' game represent an opportunity to bring people together, breaking barriers and building a community that celebrates diversity. By offering an affordable gaming experience, we hope to create new avenues of opportunity for underrepresented individuals in the gaming industry." MLK Vision in a comic book now video game.DreamAgain, a company dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities and promoting diversity within the gaming and comic industry, announces the launch of its new video game console.Inspired by the overwhelming lack of representation and diversity within the gaming industry, DreamAgain's founder, Andre Henry, recognized the need for change. With a mission to bridge the gap and create opportunities, Andre took the initiative to design and develop a console that caters specifically to underrepresented individuals, providing them with access to an affordable gaming platform.Recent statistics reveal that Black consumers are the No.1 ethnic group when it comes to watching live TV , playing game consoles, smartphone media consumption, and streaming audio. Additionally, the Top 20 advertisers' spending on media targeting African Americans has seen a remarkable increase from $1.3 billion in 2011 to $2.66 billion in 2019, signifying the growing influence and spending power of the community. However, there remains an overwhelming lack of opportunity for Black professionals within the gaming industry.Despite the video game industry generating over 428,000 jobs nationwide, only 2 percent of professionals in the industry are Black, as reported by a recent study. This underrepresentation becomes more apparent when considering gaming consoles, which are owned by two-thirds (66%) of African-American households compared to half (51%) of the total population. Astonishingly, 73% of African-Americans ages 13 and older are gamers, with 55% of them preferring to play on a console, surpassing the rate of the general population (49%). This report highlights this critical issue.The DreamAgain Console is a representation of how one can play for a difference!Mr. Henry was honored with a Social Entrepreneur Award and an Institute of Management Accountants Award from the State of Delaware. He is also a valued member of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Mastermind Group, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the International License Committee, the Shark Group, the Honor Society, For(bes) The Culture, NASDAQ Mentor Makers, the National Small Business Association the National Association of Black Accountants and the Delaware chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Andre Henry

DreamAgain



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Creating COD