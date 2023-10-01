Hotelier And Entrepreneur George Dfouni Eyes The Presidency In Lebanon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lebanon has been searching for a new leader since President Michel Aoun's term expired in 2022. Hotelier, entrepreneur, and artist George Dfouni is contemplating the idea of running to become Lebanon's next president. The country has already held countless parliamentary sessions in an attempt to find a new leader but to no avail. In this crucial time, when Lebanon desperately needs a new president, Mr. Dfouni is stepping forward with his years of experience in both the private and public sectors.

To rescue Lebanon from its financial crisis, one would need a business-minded individual at the helm, and Dfouni fits that description. He believes that a successful businessman with a creative mind and a sense of development, capable of uniting people, is a better-suited candidate for the presidency than someone controlled by puppeteers. With 30 years of experience in business and hospitality spanning the United States, the Middle East, and Europe, George Dfouni and his entrepreneurial mindset might offer a solution to rescue the country from its deep financial crisis and failed economy. Dfouni has formed a presidential exploratory committee and will await its findings before officially declaring his candidacy, should they find it fitting.

