Global Communities Rally Around Third Deadliest Cancer Liver Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global Liver Institute Leads International Program to Build Hope and Raise Awareness during October, Liver Cancer Awareness Month

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the start of Liver Cancer Awareness Month, which will feature the monthlong #OctoberIs4Livers multifaceted campaign led by Global Liver Institute (GLI) to promote awareness of the disease, mark progress made, and identify key areas of global focus to make improvements for liver cancer patients. In addition to a comprehensive social media campaign,“Liver Cancer Lessons” education series, and featured conversations with expert guests and GLI CEO Donna R. Cryer, JD, partners around the world will host Open House events to inform and advocate to fight liver disease in their communities.

“Health equity continues to be front of mind. We are so excited to expand our global partnerships this year and build on the insights of last year's roundtable conversations ; these are key steps to inclusivity throughout the #OctoberIs4Livers campaign,” shared Sarah Manes, the Program Director of Liver Cancers at GLI.“While liver cancer is deadly and devastating around the globe, the contributing factors in each community are different, so we are addressing and equipping each situation differently.”

No matter where you live in the world, a diagnosis of liver cancer is grim. In every country in the world, less than 1 in 3 people diagnosed will be alive 5 years later. Still, certain groups bear the brunt of the burden:



About 75% of new cases of liver cancer (and related deaths) originate in Asia

Native Americans have higher rates of liver cancer than other groups in the U.S. More men are diagnosed with liver cancer each year – but once diagnosed, women are more likely to die.

Luckily, around 70% of cases of liver cancer are preventable with existing technology – so enormous strides can be made by making investments to deploy tools we already have, in the communities that need it most. This sentiment is at the heart of #OctoberIs4Livers.

“There is no longer an excuse for the devastation that liver cancer causes for many patients and their families when early diagnosis and preventive measures could put a stop to the vast majority of tragedies,” GLI Founder and CEO Donna R. Cryer, JD, said.“Political will and concerted investment in liver health will turn the tide. We are excited to expand this momentum alongside our global partners every day – but especially throughout October.”

In-person Open House events across the world will raise awareness, promote prevention, and train clinicians to better prevent, diagnose, and treat liver cancer. In addition to the inaugural sites (indicated with a *), a few new locations will host local events as well:



Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer, led by Dr. Maria Reig* – Barcelona, Spain

Limbe Regional Hospital, led by Dr. Mbianke Livancliff* – Limbe, Cameroon

Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation, led by Dr. Shivaram P. Singh* – Cuttack, India

Moorse Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, led by Dr. Adam Burgoyne – La Jolla, California, USA Cairo University, led by Dr. Mohamed AbdAllah– Cairo, Egypt

Throughout the month, GLI will highlight stories from liver cancer patients, release new translations of our educational materials (in Arabic and Somali), feature conversations with experts from nurse navigation to advocacy and more during GLI LIVE , and will cover the breadth of relevant topics on liver cancer during a series of Liver Cancer Lessons . Be sure to also check out our social media toolkit to share ready-to-use messages with your friends, family, and followers and use the hashtag #OctoberIs4Livers.

