Martin Technical Expands To New Offices In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Martin Technical is thrilled to announce the opening of their brand-new office in Georgia. This new office represents a significant milestone in their company's growth, enabling them to better serve clients and continue their commitment to excellence.Located just north of Atlanta in Kennesaw, the new office boasts a larger, more modern space that aligns with the mission to provide innovative and quality safety and reliability solutions for industrial and commercial businesses. The new Georgia office is the center for the Southeastern and Commercial Real Estate Corporate sales teams, and also features warehouse and testing facilities for the electrical testing and reliability teams to prepare for their in-filed services.Martin Technical's CEO, Jim Schuster, expressed enthusiasm about this expansion, saying, "This move marks a pivotal moment in our company's history and signifies our commitment to growth, innovation, and better serving our valued customers in the Southeast region. A new location is more than just bricks and mortar; it symbolizes progress, a brighter future, and a renewed dedication to excellence.”For more information about Martin Technical and their new Georgia office, please visit MarTechnicalor contact the company atAbout Martin Technical:Martin Technical is a leading provider of safety and reliability solutions for industrial and commercial businesses. Martin Technical is dedicated to enhancing workplace safety, efficiency, and compliance for clients worldwide by offering electrical safety & reliability services, lockout tagout, and workplace safety and training services.

Ava Schuster

Martin Technical, Inc.

