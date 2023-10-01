Militant Attack Kills Policeman, Two Militants In E. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) - At least one policeman and two militants were killed during an attack on a police check post in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday, said police.

According to a statement by the provincial police chief Usman Anwar, 12 to 15 "terrorists" attacked the Kundal patrolling post in Mianwali district of Punjab province.

A successful operation assisted by the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab thwarted the attack, said the official. He confirmed that a policeman was martyred while two terrorists were killed while multiple terrorists sustained injuries during the attack.

He linked the attackers to the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), adding that the killed terrorist was a "high priority individual on the most wanted lists in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces." The Police Chief said that this operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment and bravery of our security forces and reaffirms our collective determination to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

"We remain resolute in our fight against terrorism, and such acts of terror will not deter our pursuit of peace and justice," the statement concluded.

The attack comes a day after a suicide blast targeting a religious procession in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday killed 55 people while over 50 others received injuries. Pakistan is facing a rise in militant attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned TTP with the government last year. (end)

sbk.aa











MENAFN01102023000071011013ID1107171630