Kuwait Deplores Bomb Attack Near Turkiye Gov't Building

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" an attack perpetrated by a pair of suicide bombers in front of a government building in Turkiye's capital Ankara, slamming the incident as an act of terrorism. Kuwait denounces such "acts of violence and terrorism," that target innocent lives, according to a foreign ministry statement, underlining its solidarity with Turkiye in the wake of the attack. (end) nma.nam

