Measures Taken To Arrange Medical Services In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Measures are being taken to organize medical services
inAzerbaijan's Khankendi district. Polyclinics have already been
opened in Khankendi, Azernews reports.
Moreover, a three-room polyclinic was built with primary
surgical, cardiologic, therapeutic rooms.
The specialized medical teams were sent to Khankendi in the
early hours of October 1 with involvement of Azerbaijan's
healthcare institutions including medical experts, seven ambulances
and an emergency medical service team. The next steps are scheduled
after evaluation of the population's current medical and sanitary
and epidemiological situation.
MENAFN01102023000195011045ID1107171614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.