Three Ships Laden With Agricultural Products, Iron Ore Leave Ukrainian Ports

"Three bulk carriers laden with agricultural products and iron ore left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, and five new ships are heading to the ports to be loaded. Bulk carriers AZARA, YING HAO 01, ENEIDA (flags of Liberia and Palau) exported more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov posted on Facebook .

According to the minister, five new ships are waiting for loading in Odesa region. "Bulk carriers OLGA, IDA, DANNY BOY, FORZA DORIA, NEW LEGACY export almost 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain to African and European countries," he added.

As reported, on September 21, Resilient Africa vessel arrived at the Bosphorus Strait. It became the first ship laden with Ukrainian grain that entered the Black Sea and left it through a temporary corridor.

Photo was published by Oleksandr Kubrakov